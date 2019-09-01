Agile People are curious and collaborate to create awesome value and innovative solutions that meet human needs
(Engagement, Innovation, Curiosity)
Agile People actively embrace diversity and inclusion to create communities where people feel safe and truly belong
(Diversity, Safety, Belonging)
Agile People connect deeply with individuals, businesses, and society to create a culture where human ability is nurtured, valued and unleashed
(Culture, Connection, Humanity, Focus on broader society)
Agile People continuously pursue meaning and purpose in life to create a positive and significant impact in the world of work
(Purpose, Meaning)
Agile People actively seek opportunities to experiment and learn to adapt fast and thrive in a changing environment
(Adaptability, Experimentation)
Agile People promote transparency across organizations and teams to enable trust, ownership and self-organisation
(Transparency, Commitment,
Accountability, Self-organisation)
Agile People harness the power of boundary spanning to facilitate proactive collaboration across organisational barriers
(Cross-Functional, Collaboration,
Communication, Learning)
The Agile People Manifesto was crafted in a gathering in Smögen, Sweden, in June 2019 by 19 agile people from 15 countries all over the world.
It is a gift from us for everyone to use – Be inspired
Bala Asirvatham, Cheryl Tansey, Claudio Lingua, Ed Cadura, Gustavo Couto, Helgi Gudmundsson, Inanc Civaz, James Stone, Kjell Tore Guttormsen, Michele Stone,
Mikael Leinsköld, Ola Berg, Pablo Delgado, Pan Wei Ng, Pia-Maria Thorén, Steve Conard, Tamara Molinas, Wouter Bak, Åsa Holmberg
…every name is a link if you like to contact agile people…
